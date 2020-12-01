BERGVALL
Mildred May Hayes Bergvall of McKinney, Texas passed away November 27, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born on July 31, 1922 to Charles H. Hayes and Delta (Herrington) Hayes in Weston, Texas. Mildred was a 1944 graduate of Texas State College for Women now known as Texas Woman's University in Denton, Texas. She was a dedicated teacher for many years. Mildred married the late Jack Thelferd Bergvall on November 19, 1946 in McKinney and they enjoyed almost 55 years of marriage before his passing. She and Jack were the owners of Bergvall' s Grocery in McKinney for over 30 years. Mildred was a member of First United Methodist Church of McKinney.
She is survived by son, Charles Bergvall and wife, Cindy of Texas City, Texas; daughter, Betty Malone and husband, Jerry of McKinney, Texas; five grandchildren, Matt Malone and wife, Robin, Mark Malone and wife, Sally, Stephenie Patterson and husband, Adam, Brady Bergvall and wife, Christina, and Brett Bergvall and wife, Elizabeth; sixteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous other loving family members and friends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the caregivers, Kim Weems, Gladys Pichardo, Maria Martinez, Monica Ceja and Alta Hospice for the loving care they provided to our mom.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Jack T. Bergvall; parents, Charles and Delta Hayes; and sister, Juanita K. Hayes.
A graveside service for the family was held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 29, 2020, Ridgeview Memorial Park, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. This service will also be video recorded and made available following the graveside service on Mildred's obituary page.
Family and friends were invited to Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013 at their convenience on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. to pay their respects and to sign the register book. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com
Memorial contributions may be made in Mildred's honor to First United Methodist Church of McKinney, 315 North Church Street, McKinney, Texas 75069 and Alta Hospice, 6600 Chase Oaks Blvd., Suite 150, Plano, Texas 75023.
Her children arise, and call her blessed ~ Proverbs 31:28 ~