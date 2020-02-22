|
|
HUDDLESTON
Mildred (McMahan) Huddleston of Flower Mound, Texas passed away on February 19, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born on September 26, 1923 to Charlie Monroe McMahan and Lizzie Ola (Laney) McMahan in Princeton, Texas. She graduated from Princeton High School with the class of 1940 as valedictorian when she 16 years old. Mildred received her bachelor's and master's degree from East Texas State University, now Texas A&M University-Commerce. She had her first teaching job at the age of 18, teaching the first, second, and third grades in Renner, Texas. She coached the girls' basketball team as well. Mildred married Reneau Huddleston on December 29, 1942 in Durant, Oklahoma. She was the former Director of the State Board of the Texas Classroom Teachers Association for four years. Mildred was the Assistant School Superintendent of McKinney ISD. She was the first woman to be at the higher administrative level in McKinney. She was a charter member of the Noino Study Club and remained a member until 1966; she served as president two different years. She was a member of the Edelweiss Club and the Delta Kappa Gamma for over fifty years. Mildred was an active member of the First Christian Church in McKinney, Texas for over 65 years, where she taught Sunday school.
Mildred is survived by her son, Mike Huddleston and wife, Karol Leimomi of Highland Village, Texas; grandchildren, Christie Henderson, Holly Foster, Michael Huddleston, Khysunja Frisella and Jondreana Prewitt; great-grandchildren, Max, Sophie, Brady, Noah, Grace, Kaleo, Kanoelani and Kaililani; sisters, Bobbie Dugger and husband, Bennie of McKinney, Texas and Billie Ellis of Grand Prairie, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reneau Huddleston and sister, Wilma White.
A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. Interment followed at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen. The family received friends during a visitation one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
