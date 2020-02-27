|
LINCOLN
Mirna Patricia
(Rodriguez) Lincoln
August 1, 1958
to February 21, 2020
Mirna Patricia Rodriguez Lincoln was born in Monterey, Mexico to Ramiro Rodriguez Ledezma and Virginia Gonzalez Escobar Rodriguez on August 1, 1958. She died in Wilson N. Jones Hospital in Sherman, Texas on February 21, 2020.
Patricia was a lady who lived life to the fullest; she loved freely, fiercely, and had the most loud, contagious laugh. She loved her family and provided a safe and loving home. She often took in strays, both human and animals. In fact, she met Daniel, her husband, after he broke down on the side of the road. They married in McKinney, Texas on August 7, 1992. Patricia and Daniel loved to dance. Sometimes it was in the kitchen, on the front porch, and even on back country roads under the stars. They loved the outdoors and driving roads less traveled.
Patricia was known for her plain spoken views and wise counsel to friends and family. She valued her job as a licensed Massage Therapist and enjoyed the interaction with customers and her coworkers. She will be greatly missed because of her stubborn ways, hard work, big personality, friendship, and the love she lavished on family.
She is survived by her husband, Dan Garza of Whitewright; son, Lawrence Lincoln of Plano; daughter, Irene Contreras and wife, Zeni of Plano; son, Eric Lincoln and wife, Leslie of Dallas, daughter, Virginia Contreras and husband Paul; daughter, Shima Danielle Garza of Port Isabel; son, J.D. Garza and wife, Monique of Port Isabel; and daughter, Sherine Garza also of Port Isabel, son, Daniel Howard and son, William McLure; grandson, D'Angelo Eric Rashad Doup and wife, Angelica of Whitewright; mother, Virginia Escobar of Cleburne; sister, Lee Perez; brothers, Jessie Rodriguez and Henry Gonzalez. along with many friends, co-workers, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father.
Funeral Services will be held at 2PM Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas. Officiating the service will be Elder Ernesto Perez. Pallbearers will be D'Angelo Doup, Paul Webster, Eric Lincoln, Felix Garza, Jr., Zeni Contreras, Tommy Garza, Felix Garza, Juan Garza. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Whitewright, Texas. A visitation will be held from 6-8PM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas.
Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas. An online registry can be signed at tjmfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Feb. 27 to Mar. 4, 2020