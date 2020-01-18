|
|
CHIVERS
Services for Monette Lorez ‘Lori' Chivers, 77, of Bridgeport, Texas will be 1:00 pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Balsora Baptist Church in Bridgeport, officiated by Pastor Sonny Smith. Burial will follow at Willow Point Cemetery. Pallbearers are Wayland O'Dell, Mark Cheves, Nelson Ogle, Shane Stegall, Steven Stegall, and Steven Hendrix. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, from 6-8 pm at Hudson & Torres Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Lori passed away Tuesday, January 14 in Frisco, Texas.
Lori was born on July 27, 1942 in Bridgeport to Floyd and Maxine (Fultz) Cheves. She was married to Tommy Joe Chivers for over fifty years and blessed with two daughters and two granddaughters.
Lori worked as a beautician. She then worked for Texas Instruments for many years and then became a stay at home wife. Lori would help anyone in need and was happiest with a house full of people.
She was a loving wife, mother, and sister. Lori was generous to many. She really enjoyed working in the garden, seamstress work, and cooking for many.
Survivors include her daughter Paula Olsen and husband Tyler of Frisco; grandchildren Carissa Jade Olsen and Samantha Paige Olsen of Frisco; and sister Elaine O'Dell of Bridgeport; as well as many nieces, nephews, and loved ones.
Lori was preceded in death by her parents; husband Tommy Joe Chivers, daughter Terrina Jade Chivers and brother Tony Cheves.
Published in Star Local Media from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24, 2020