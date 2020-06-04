NICOLE D. DIXON
10/05/49 - 05/30/20
DIXON

Nicole Diane Dixon was born to Walter and Edna Gage on October 5, 1949, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She grew up with and continued to have a meaningful relationship in adulthood with two sisters, Kathy and Peggy. Nicole was employed for nearly 30 years as an Assignment Clerk at General Telephone, and later Verizon Communications. Although Nicole spent time living in Indiana and Wisconsin, she considered Flower Mound her home for the last 25 years.

Nicole had a strong Christian faith, and was an extrovert who was full of life, love, and laughter. She had an innate ability to bond with people. As a result, countless individuals considered her as close as a mother. Nicole had an amazing, loving relationship with her husband Gene from marriage in 1995 to his passing in 2010. She had a special love for her family, which included an adoption of Gene's entire family.

Nicole is survived by her sisters, children, grandchildren, and many friends who loved her dearly.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Dalton and Son Funeral Home in Lewisville, TX. Funeral services will be at Lantana Community Church on Saturday, June 6, 2020, 11:00am.

Published in Star Local Media from Jun. 4 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dalton & Son Funeral Home
1550 North Stemmons
Lewisville, TX 75067
(972) 436-6511
