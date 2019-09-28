|
ROBB
Nita Carol Robb of McKinney, Texas passed away September 21, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born on November 5, 1934 to Kendrick Garrison and Juanita (Cook) Garrison in Maysville, Oklahoma. Nita earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from the University of Oklahoma, OU. She met Glenn Robb at the Baptist Student Union at OU. Nita married him on April 13, 1957 in Maysville. She was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in McKinney, Texas. Nita participated the choir and was a Sunday school teacher at First Baptist for many years. She was also a member of the Owl Club, Wednesday Book Review and Craft Club. Nita was a dedicated homemaker and most loved her family.
Nita is survived by her daughters, Karen Elaine Ritch and husband, Kurt of Longview, Texas and Cheryl Danielson and husband, Reid of Allen, Texas; granddaughters, Kristen Ritch and Hannah Ritch, both of Longview, Texas and Lauren Danielson of Allen, Texas; grandsons, David Ritch of Longview, Texas, Ryan Danielson and Chase Danielson, both of Allen, Texas; sister, Patricia Hanks of Lindale, Texas; and many other loving family and friends.
Nita was preceded in death by her husband, M. Glenn Robb and parents, Kendrick and Juanita Garrison.
A funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 1615 West Louisiana Street, McKinney, Texas 75069. Interment followed at Ridgeview Memorial Park, 255 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. The family received friends during a visitation Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nita's honor to First Baptist Church McKinney. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com
Published in Star Local Media from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2019