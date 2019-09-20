|
MARCHANT
Noel Marchant, age 96, died at his home at the Woodmark Assisted Living Community in Albuquerque, New Mexico on September 14, 2019. Noel was preceded in death by his wife, Allagene Carter Marchant from Frisco, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. A graveside inurnment with military honors will follow at Ridgeview Memorial Park, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. The family will receive friends during a remembrance gathering on Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To convey condolences or sign on online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26, 2019