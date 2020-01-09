|
SPRINGFIELD
(STALEY)
Nola Josephine (Staley) Springfield passed away January 5th at her home in Dallas, Texas. Born June 3, 1939 in McKinney, Texas to parents Maurine Staley and Benton A. Staley (ref. Frisco ISD, Staley Middle School). Nola attended Frisco public schools and received her bachelor's degree from the University of North Texas.
She taught middle school history and government, and later held offices in several charities and civic organizations.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, William Robert Springfield; daughter, Gretchen Ann Rose and husband, Hal; grandchildren: Staley Anne Rose and William Paterson Rose; brother, Bill Staley and wife, Sharon; nieces: Heather Keenan & family and Megan Sander & family.
A graveside service for Nola will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Restland Cemetery, Masonic Garden. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Scottish Rite Hospital in honor of Nola Springfield.
Additional details are available at:
https://www.restlandfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Nola-Springfield/#!/Obituary
Published in Star Local Media from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, 2020