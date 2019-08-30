|
PINGLETON
Norma Faye (Campbell) Pingleton of McKinney, Texas passed away on August 26, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born on August 21, 1923 to Marvin Lee Campbell and Lula (Barnett) Campbell in Culleoka, Texas.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Diana Kindle; sons, Danny Pingleton, Tom Pingleton and wife, Loula; and her large and loving family.
A graveside service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Ridgeview Memorial Park, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. A reception followed the graveside service at Mrs. Pingleton's home.
Published in Star Local Media from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, 2019