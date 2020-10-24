HARPER
Norma Jean Worley Harper of Denton, Texas passed away October 19, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born on September 19, 1935 to John Erdman Rathke and Bertha Bell (Taylor) Rathke in Olney, Texas. Norma first married the late Jack Eugene Worley in December of 1959 in Perryton, Texas. She later married the late Jimmie “Gene” Eugene Harper on December 26, 1980 in McKinney, Texas and this union was bridged over 40 years. Norma was a High School teacher. She was most importantly a lifetime Sunday School Teacher at various churches and devoted her life to serving the Lord. Norma enjoyed gardening, quilting, painting, needlework, and reading. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. Norma was a member of First Baptist Church in Whitesboro, Texas.
She is survived by her daughter, Carla White and husband, Kevin of Argyle, Texas and daughter, Jill Darland and husband, Kevin of Bowie, Texas; grandchildren, John White and wife, Misty of Denton, Texas, Emily White of Allen, Texas, Cari White of Houston, Texas, Jacob Darland and wife, Brittany of Wilson, Oklahoma and Caleb Darland and wife, Hannah of Omaha, Nebraska; great-grandchildren, Brianna White, Eli White, Jason Darland, Emma Darland, and Abby Darland; numerous other loving family members and friends.
Norma was preceded in death by her husbands, Jack Worley (1970) and Gene Harper (2019); parents; and sister, Nancy King.
A funeral service was held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Meador Funeral Home, 401 Highway 377 North, Whitesboro, Texas 76273. Interment followed at Cedarlawn Memorial Park, 5805 Texoma Parkway, Sherman, Texas 75090.
A “come and go” visitation was held on Friday evening, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com