MAHER



Norma Jean Maher, age 75, died at Sunrise Senior Living of Frisco, TX, on Thursday, May 2, 2019. After struggling and declining with dementia for several years, Jean's physical life finally passed away.



Born on August 30, 1943, in Progress, MS, she was raised there on a dairy farm and went on to graduate from Mt. Herman High School and Southwest Mississippi Junior College. She married Bob Maher on September 25, 1964. They spent the early years of the marriage in Atlanta, GA and Houston, TX, and then finally settled in Plano, TX in 1971. There they would raise a family and live for 42 years.



A stay-at-home mom at heart, over the years Jean also taught Mother's Day Out at Christ United Methodist Church and worked as an Assistant Librarian at Schimelpfenig Middle School. She was a faithful church member at First Baptist Plano, served wonderfully as a Plano Wildcat football and baseball mom, and enjoyed bringing joy to the hearts of others.



Jean's husband of 50 years passed on October 20, 2014. Her survivors include son Warren Maher (Stephanie) of Sadler, TX, daughter Robbie Rodriguez (Ignacio) of Frisco, TX, and son Mitch Maher (Tara) of Katy, TX. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, whom she loved dearly: Wyatt and Jolie Maher of Sadler, TX, Ignacio Jr., Alana, and Robert Rodriguez of Frisco, TX, and Macy, Molly, and Madelyn Maher of Katy, TX. Published in Star Local Media from May 3 to May 9, 2019