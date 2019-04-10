KING



Opal Ann (Jay) King of McKinney, Texas died peacefully on April 8, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born on October 22, 1927 near McKinney to native Collin County residents, Vinson Jay and Eula Jane (Bomar) Jay. After graduating from McKinney High School in 1945, Opal married Roy Travis King on August 4, 1951 in McKinney. She and her husband lived in Commerce, Nacogdoches and Paris, Texas prior to returning to McKinney in 1983. Opal was very active in numerous churches throughout her life…always taking great joy singing in the choir and doing solo work. She was Past-President of the Owl Forum Club of McKinney and will be remembered as a devoted wife, caring mother and loving grandmother.







Opal is survived by her husband, Travis of McKinney, Texas; sons, Vince of Georgetown, Texas and Mark and his wife, Debbie of McKinney, Texas; daughter-in-law, Rebecca G. McCollum of Denton, Texas; daughter-in-law, Elaine King of Duncanville, Texas; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and very special friends, Hayley May, who has been her constant companion and caregiver over the past several years, and Ruth Ann Pierpont, who has provided much love, joy and support to the entire family.







A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 315 N. Church Street, McKinney, Texas 75069. Interment followed at Ridgeview Memorial Park, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. The family received friends during a visitation on Tuesday evening from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013.







The family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) or the First United Methodist Church of McKinney, Texas.







