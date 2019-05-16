L'ROY



Orvis Clinton L'Roy of McKinney, Texas passed away on May 12, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born on September 5, 1926 to George and Mollie (Cain) L'Roy in Durant, Oklahoma where he also grew up.



Before graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17. Orvis proudly served his country on a destroyer escort ship during World War II.



On July 9, 1950, he married Minnewanka Oklawaha Ellis in Durant. Orvis used his G.I. Bill to earn his pilot's license, and was a pilot for Braniff International Airways for 30 years. After retirement, Orvis enjoyed life on his farm in McKinney and all his pecan trees.



He is survived by his daughter, Julie Brants and husband, Fred of McKinney, Texas; son, Craig L'Roy of Valley View, Texas; and son, Kelly L'Roy and wife, Gloria of Plano, Texas; grandchildren, Chris Dunnam, Michael Dunnam, Matthew Dunnam, Zachary Brants, Hannah Brants, Evan L'Roy, Felicita L'Roy and Henry L'Roy; great grandchildren, Luna Dunnam, Charlotte Dunnam, C.J. Dunnam, and Lucas Skidmore; sister, Darlene Marlow; and numerous other loving family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Minnewanka L'Roy; parents, George and Mollie L'Roy; grandson, Jeffrey Dunnam; and several brothers and sisters.



A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. Interment will follow at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com. Published in Star Local Media from May 16 to May 22, 2019