Otis Ray Clark of Allen, Texas passed away on November 3, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born on July 1, 1938 to Dewey and Bessie (Dickson) Clark in Kerens, Texas. Otis proudly served his country in the United States Army. He married Lynda Clark on September 7, 1962 in McKinney, Texas.
Otis is survived by his son, James “Jim” Clark and wife, Christie of Allen, Texas; daughter Beverly McMurray and husband, Hudson of Neylandville, Texas; daughter, Lori Trussell and husband, Danny of Allen, Texas; grandchildren, Britney Thrash, Alicia Clark, Desiree Engledow, Jayme Powell, Keaton Tennison, Jessica Robissa, Rachel Wilson, Michael Wilson Jr., Lisa Setters, Lori Souza, Jennifer Hogsed; great grandchildren, Sydney Oliphant, Kaden Engledow, Addison Rae Engledow, Tyson Thrash, Avery Thrash, Daniella Robissa and Lilly Robissa; brothers, Chester (Chet) Clark and wife, Jenny of Lexington, South Carolina and Roy Clark and wife, Paula of Lucas, Texas; sister, Joyce Higginbotham of Tyler, Texas; and a host of other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynda Clark and daughter, Rae Ann Baker.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Wilson Chapel Cemetery in Lowry Crossing, Texas. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com
