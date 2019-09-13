|
|
GRIFFITH
Owen Keith Griffith was born on September 16, 1924 in Ponca City, Oklahoma. He passed away on September 12, 2019 in Carrollton, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Jane Griffith and by the mother of his children, Billie Griffith. Keith is survived by his daughters: Jan Biggerstaff and her husband Donnie; Linda Witter and her husband Steve; Meg Zimmerman along with five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Special appreciation goes out to his good friend of many years, Alma Broyles.
Keith enlisted in the Army Air Corp on December 7, 1942. He received his pilot wings and commission at age 19. At age 20 he checked out to be a first pilot on the B-17. His crew called him "the old man" as he was younger than the men in his crew. After crew training in Florida they were transferred to the 8th Air Force, 100th Bomb Group located in England flying missions over German territory. In May, 1951 he was recalled to active duty and spent a year in Korea flying the C-119. He retired from the Air Force in 1984 and from American Airlines in 1986. Keith was a member of Hella Temple, Legion of Honor, Masonic Lodge #1451 and American Legion Post 21.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on what would have been Keith's 95th birthday, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Dalton & Son Funeral Home in Lewisville, Texas.
Funeral Service will be held 10:00 am Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at First United Methodist Church-The Colony, Texas.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First United Methodist Church- The Colony, Texas.
Published in Star Local Media from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19, 2019