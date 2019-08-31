|
ROUNTREE
Pansy Mae (Williams) Godwin Rountree of Princeton, Texas passed away on August 28, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born on January 19, 1923 to Oscar Herbert and Martha Leona (Seals) Williams in McKinney, Texas.
Pansy married Ed Godwin on March 16, 1939 in Princeton, Texas. He preceded her in death on December 19, 1971. She then married D. Lee Rountree on December 31, 1976 in Princeton, Texas. He preceded her in death on December 11, 1999.
Pansy worked in the cafeteria for Princeton ISD and Allen ISD, where she retired. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Princeton.
We will miss our mom greatly. She was an example of love and devotion as a mom. However, we are sure of the promise of Jesus Christ, God's mercy and the treasures awaiting us all in Heaven. She has now claimed the Glory. All her memories are returned and her body restored. Praise God.
Pansy is survived by her son, Glenn Godwin and wife, Sandra of Merit, Texas; daughters, Sandra Abbott and husband, Larry also of Princeton, Texas and Sheryl Terry and husband, Mike of Celina, Texas; grandchildren, Loriann Brixey and husband, Jeff of Greenville, Texas, Rodney Godwin and wife, Tammy of Merit, Texas, Misti Cook and husband, Doug of Rockwall, Texas, Holly Osborne and husband, Glenn of Princeton, Texas, Dena Moody and husband, Jeff of Van Alstyne, Texas; Sean Terry and wife, Angie of Celina, Texas and Scot Terry and wife, Brandi of Hunnington, Texas; fifteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brother, J.D. Williams and wife, Patsy of McKinney, Texas; sister, Hazel Godwin of Princeton, Texas; and numerous other loving family and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and two sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. Interment will follow at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
