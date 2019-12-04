Home

PATRICIA A. O'NEAL


06/09/46 - 11/26/19
O'NEAL

Patricia Ann O'Neal

Born June 9 1946,

N. Little Rock, Ark.

Passed Nov 26, 2019,

Plano, Tx

Survived by: Daughter Sallianne O'Neal of Pilot Point, Grandson Ian Dietz of Cypress, Brother Jeff Hulett of N. Little Rock, Sister Chris Hulett of Little Rock, Friend Les Kimbriel of Plano. Her dog Honey, 2 cats & her horse Zip.

Memorial Service:, Thursday, December 5, 11:00am, St. Elizabeth Seton Chapel, 2700 Spring Creek, Plano

In lieu of flowers donations for animal spay & neuters are appreciated.

Town & Country Vet

940 382 1986

Pat was a successful realtor in Plano for many years & especially valued helping first time home buyers. Eventually she moved to the lending side of the business and helped make it possible for many people to attain the homes they love. She enjoyed music, dancing & gardening but her one true lifetime love was for animals. There is no way to count the number of cats & dogs she raised, fostered and treasured. She will be missed by family, neighbors and friends of the 2 and 4 legged variety.
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10, 2019
