RICHARDS
Patricia Eloise Richards, 69, Plano, TX died on April 13, 2020. She will be greatly missed for her zest for life, compassion for others, and zealous Christian ministry. Parents: Dennis and Muriel. Sister: Marie. Inspired leaders at EDS, Perot Systems, Accenture, and Ambit. Children: Chalene, Rolando, Ramon, and Liane. Grandchildren: 4. Donations: https://tinyurl.com/Donate-JW.
Published in Star Local Media from May 8 to May 14, 2020.