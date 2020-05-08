PATRICIA E. RICHARDS
12/22/50 - 04/13/20
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARDS

Patricia Eloise Richards, 69, Plano, TX died on April 13, 2020. She will be greatly missed for her zest for life, compassion for others, and zealous Christian ministry. Parents: Dennis and Muriel. Sister: Marie. Inspired leaders at EDS, Perot Systems, Accenture, and Ambit. Children: Chalene, Rolando, Ramon, and Liane. Grandchildren: 4. Donations: https://tinyurl.com/Donate-JW.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star Local Media from May 8 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 9, 2020
Although I only met Ms. Pat a few times, I felt as if I'd known her forever. I loved her as a spiritual Auntie. She will be greatly missed and I look forward to getting to know her better in Paradise.
Sherri Fox
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Beverley Corinaldi
May 9, 2020
elliot thompson
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved