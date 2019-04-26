ZIMMEREBNER



Paul Joseph Zimmerebner, 82, died on April 3, 2019 in Mesquite, TX.



Paul is survived by the mother of his 4 children, Sandra Fields Zimmerebner, of Ravia, OK. One son, Paul B. Zimmerebner, of Boise, ID, two daughters, Melissa Patterson, of Tioga, TX and Melanie and husband, Michael Starr of Krugerville, TX. Grandsons, Larry “Chris” Holcomb and wife, Leigh of Prosper, TX, Ryan Starr and wife, Val of Plano, TX and Walt Patterson, of Tioga, TX. Granddaughters, Jennifer Holcomb of Greenville, TX, Courtney Starr of Frisco, TX, Kayla Carlile and boyfriend, Perry Raber of Aubrey, TX Hannah Starr of Krugerville, TX and Gracie Patterson of Tioga, TX. Great-grandsons, Jonah Boyd and Easton Holcomb of Prosper, TX and Chance Ary of Frisco, TX. Sisters, Catherine Worsham of Little Rock, AR, Barbara Underwood and husband, Joe of Heber Springs, AR, Margaret Marler of Ozark, AR and Mary Smith and husband Jerry of Weston, TX as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Paul and Josephine Zimmerebner, one sister, Dorothy Moore, brother, Johnny Zimmerebner and daughter, Mary Zimmerebner.



Paul was born on February 6, 1937 in North Little Rock, AR to parents Paul and Josephine Zimmerebner. He graduated from Fuller High School in Sweet Home, AR and attended various colleges in Texas. He served in the US Army for 7 years with service in Germany and Vietnam. He was on the first US Army floating aircraft maintenance ship stationed in Cam Rahn, Vietnam. He proudly served on the workforce that maintained Airforce 1. During his employment with the US Civil Service he worked as an aircraft mechanic, inspector and then office duty until his retirement in February of 1992.



He married Sandra Fields on August 24, 1959 and the couple had four children together.



Paul was a social, active man who loved hunting and square dancing. He coached various sports that his children participated in such as football and softball, soccer, baseball and was a proud veteran.



A memorial service will be held on May 4, 2019 at 11:00am with a reception to follow at the First Christian Church of Weston, TX. Dr. Les Massey will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Paul's life.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fisher House Foundation helping military families @fisherhouse.org or to the First Christian Church in Weston, TX. Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 26 to May 2, 2019