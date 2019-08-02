|
SQUASHIC
Pauline Teresa Squashic passed away early Monday morning, July 29, 2019 at her home in The Colony, Texas. She was 97 years old.
Pauline was born on October 4, 1921 in Pittsburgh, PA.
She attended Battin High School in Elizabeth, NJ.
She resided in Pennsylvania, Czechoslovakia, New Jersey and Texas. She lived with her daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Tim DuArte, since her husband, Michael, died in 2000. They had been married for 52 years.
She was a member of the Assemblies of God churches throughout her life, most recently Calvary Christian Center.
She is survived by her three sons, Michael (wife Vanessa), Robert (wife Cathy), Thomas (wife Vivian) and daughter, Lori DuArte (husband Timothy). She had 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
A viewing is scheduled for Thursday evening, 6-8 PM at the Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, August 2, at 1 PM at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place on Monday, August 5 at 11 AM at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Published in Star Local Media from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, 2019