MANZELLA
Mrs. Pearl Elaine Manzella age 94 passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020.
She was born on December 8, 1925 to Mildred Jargstorf and Homer Holt in Chicago, Illinois.
Pearl was preceeded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Louis Manzella Jr.
She was the loving sister of Ruth Holt, Thomas Holt, Dorothy Holt Visintainer, Dennis Holt (all deceased) and Charles Holt of Phoenix, AZ. She was the loving Mother of Louis Manzella III, Thomas Manzella (deceased), Linda Manzella Portman, John Manzella and Mary Manzella Naugle, and much loved mother-in-law of Deborah (Louis) Manzella, Robert (Linda) Portman, Helen (Thomas) Manzella, and Grace (John) Manzella. She was Grandma Pearl to Lisa Manzella Schoonmaker, Louis Manzella IV, Sheri Manzella Hametz, Julie Manzella, Danielle Manzella, Taylor Manzella, Maria Pearl Manzella(deceased), Thomas Manzella Jr., Daniel Manzella, Michael Smith, Anthony Manzella, Rick Naugle, John Paul Naugle, Great Grandma of 23 and Great Great Grandma of 1. Auntie Pearl was loved by 20 nieces and nephews.
Most of her life was spent in Chicago, Illinois where she was a member of St. Symphorsa Church. Her last 25 years were in Lewisville, Texas where she made numerous friends and was a member of St. Phillip the Apostle Church.
She loved visiting with her family, playing cards with friends 6 or 7 times a week, playing board games, reading and going to the Casinos!
Pearl loved everyone she met and every one loved her veryby much.
Services and burial will be held next Spring in Chicago where she will be laid to rest.
