SEELEY
Ralph Mowry Seeley passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 74 shortly after a cancer diagnosis. Born July 13, 1946 in Hartford, Connecticut, Ralph spent his childhood in Connecticut, New York and Kansas before moving to Texas in 1965 to attend North Texas State University. While at NTSU, he met the love of his life, Pam Hevron, on October 22, 1966 at a Howdy Dance. They were married on July 26, 1968 in Irving, Texas. Ralph moved his family to Coppell, Texas in 1983.
Ralph received a Bachelors Degree in Business Management from NTSU and a Bachelors Degree in Accounting from the University of Texas at Arlington. He spent his entire career in city government and public school administration, including Highland Park, Addison, Grapevine and Coppell ISD. Ralph retired in 2007 as Chief Financial Officer, after serving Coppell ISD for 17 years. Everyone that ever worked with him respected his honesty and caring nature and his dry sense of humor that surprised many, as he was a quiet man. After retirement he and Pam moved to Scurry, Texas where they lived for 13 years. For the past few months Ralph and Pam had been living with their son Jim in Azle, Texas, while waiting for their new home to be built in Haslet, Texas, so they could be closer to their family.
Ralph had a passion for God, family, friends, Southern Gospel Music and Legos. He was a founding member of New Harvest Baptist Church in Scurry, Texas where he served as an Elder and Treasurer. He was an active member of the Rotary Clubs in Coppell and Kaufman, Texas. Ralph also served as Treasurer for Kaufman County ESD No. 5. Ralph served honorably in the United States Army in Viet Nam. He was proud to serve his country and until his death, supported the Wounded Warrior
and Disabled American Veteran's Associations.
Proceeded in death by his parents Robert and Helen Seeley. Ralph is survived by his wife Pam, sons Jim and Steven and his wife Brooke, grandchildren Peyton and Griffin. His sister Pat North, brother Bob and his wife Pat, and sister Lori Nelson and her husband Jimmy also survive him as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ralph Seeley will be buried in a private service at Dallas-Ft Worth National Cemetery. A memorial service will also be held at a later date, yet to be determined. Donations in his name may be made to Wounded Warriors
or Disabled American Veterans
Associations.