06/02/57 - 04/14/19 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Capes, Randy Eugene (June 2, 1957- April 14, 2019). With great sadness it is announced the passing of Coach Randy Capes. Randy was a teacher and coach for 38 years. Randy never met a stranger and personally knew governors, famous coaches, karate champions, Heisman trophy winners, Kentucky Derby winning horse trainers, and even a President. As a teacher, he believed the most important thing was to treat students with respect, and they would show you respect in return. As a head football coach, his record was 328-38-5. He is survived by his college sweetheart (and wife of 39 years), Cindy; his two children Randy Capes (DiL: Sunny), and Brittany Baucom (SiL: Caleb); and 5 grandchildren; Trey, Vivian, Rose, Scarlett, and Savannah, his father and beloved step mother Emmitt & Carol Capes, his mother Eva, his siblings Greg Capes, Todd Capes, Sharon Rush (Capes), and Jeff Creager. He is predeceased by his brother Coby.



Services will be held Sat 4/27 at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano at 11:00AM.
Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 23 to Apr. 29, 2019
