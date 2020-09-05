BOONE



Raymond Thomas Boone passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday August 24, 2020. This mountain of a man entered our physical plain on March 12 1964. He lived an eventful life; filled with scuba diving, hunting, creating business', leading boy scout troops, raising children, writing and publishing books, play world of warcraft and D&D, developing LARP game systems, driving small cars really fast and fitting his truck in really tight spaces. The fact that he made it this late in his life amazes most who know about his early years. He affected the lives of many people; children, adults, co-workers, teammates, friends and family. Even those who fought with him, respected him. He caused people to be better.



He is survived by his Wife Donna, daughter Cassandra, four sons; Benjamin, Jackson, Chaise & Serik, five cats, business partners, an abundance of good friends, as well as close co-workers and peers along with hundreds of people he directly influenced



In his wake he leaves enduring footprints and memories. He is loved and will be missed.



