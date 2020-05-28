REBA COBB-



CARROLL



August 8, 1932



March 25, 2020



Reba Cobb-Carroll went home to be with her heavenly father on March 25th at 1 :00 AM. Reba was preceded in death by her hus­band of 57 years, Billy Joe Carroll of Frisco, Texas. Reba was born in Frisco, Texas to William Clarence Cobb and MoDena Good-Cobb on August 8, 1932. Reba was raised on the farm with her three sisters, Frankie Evans, Isabel Turn­er, and Pauline Farrar, and one brother Robert Cobb. She was proud of her two children Debbie Carroll-Boyce, and Danny Carroll, her three Grandchildren Cory Carroll, Brittany Carroll Boyce, Kayley Corea, and her many nieces and nephews. Reba's career path began in Dallas, Texas where she worked for A.G. Spalding Bros. Insurance Company, and Ling­Temco-Vaught in Personnel De­partment. She and husband, Joe opened a White's Auto Store on Main Street in Frisco before begin­ning her job with the Frisco Inde­pendent School District.



Reba was very involved with the Frisco ISO as her children entered elementary school, serving as Vice President of the PT A two years, and President two years. Reba was very proud to be honored as a Lifetime PT A Member. Reba also served as President of the Band­Aide Club which was the newly formed FHS Band in which Debbie and Danny were members. As an avid football fan, she organ­ized Frisco Homecoming parades and events to honor past, and pres­ent students. She was an avid Dal­las Cowboy fan!



Reba found a highly rewarding and successful career working for Frisco ISO. She began as Secreta­ry to Acker Elementary Principal, Bert Isbell and later transferred to Frisco where she was Secretary to Curtis Holcomb. In 1974, she be­came Administrative Assistant to Superintendent William L. Hud­son. In 1978, she began assisting Dr. Justin Wakeland, Superin­tendent and Secretary to the Board of Trustees until his retirement in 1997. Together, they established the Senior Citizen Gold Card Club. After Dr. Wakeland's retire­ment, she became Secretary to FISD Superintendent, Dr. Rick Reedy where she remained until she retired in 1998. After working in FISD for 30 years, Reba retired in 1998 at age sixry-five.



Reba Cobb-Carroll loved Frisco and working for the FISD. She has been a leading ambassador for the school system and community for many years. Many times, she was the first-person people would meet when moving to the area and she always made an outstanding im­pression of what this friendly com­muniry meant to its current and future citizens. Many employees say she is the reason they came to work in the Frisco I.S.D .... Reba was a loving, kind, generous per­son to her family and everyone she met. She had a way of making ev­eryone she met feel special!



Reba Cobb Carroll Elementary in Frisco, Texas was named in her honor.



Reba donated her body to the U.T. Southwestern Donor Pro­gram for science and research. She passed of natural causes. A Me­morial Service may be announced at a later date.







If you would like to make a donation in memory of Reba Cobb-Carroll Scholarship Fund you may send to Frisco Education Foundation, P.O. Box 567, Frisco, Texas 75034



