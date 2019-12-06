|
|
SEXTON
Reba Sue Bryant Sexton, age 82, of Frisco, TX, left this earth to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Medical City Frisco in Frisco, TX.
Reba was born July 19, 1937, in Pine Bluff, AR, to Kenneth C. Bryant & Mary Ethel Reed Bryant. She grew up in Pine Bluff. Until the age of 12, she lived in houses attached to gas stations owned & operated by her father. She graduated from Pine Bluff High School in 1955, excelling in music, studying piano & playing flute in the Herald Line of the Pine Bluff High School band. After high school, she attended Henderson State Teachers College (Henderson University) in Arkadelphia, AR, on a partial piano & band scholarship. While there she met her future husband & best friend for life, Herman L. (Flem) Sexton. They married February 16, 1957, enjoying 58 years of marriage until his death on their anniversary in 2015.
Flem served 21 years active duty with the U.S. Army, with Reba beside him the entire way. They traveled the world during this time, enjoying moves to Germany, New Jersey, Kentucky, Korea, Georgia, Arkansas, Kansas, Colorado, England & Virginia. In total, they lived as a family in 16 different houses during this time. They eventually settled in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, where Reba lived & worked her final 34 years. Her work life was marked by incredible skill & flexibility both within & outside the home, underscored by teaching piano to hundreds of children for over four decades, and serving as Director of Admissions, Parker Chiropractic College (Parker University), for over a decade.
Reba was admired for a generous spirit, a consistent nature that served as a rock to her children & friends, and an inspiring faith. She loved to play the piano & organ at church, teach children in Sunday School, and open her home to friends. Among her favorite things to do was sewing clothes, purses & anything for the home, and making arts & crafts of all kinds. Reba's greatest desire in life was to raise a family, which she accomplished with tremendous love & devotion.
Reba was preceded in death by her husband, Flem, and by her parents. Survivors include her daughter Susan Lynne Reagan & husband Rick of Coppell, TX; son Steven Allen Sexton of Frisco, TX; son Jeffrey Paul Sexton & wife Tina & their son (Reba's grandson) Seth of Charlottesville, VA; daughter Rebecca Anne Minyard & husband Dwayne of Murphy, TX; sister Jean C. Abbott of Katy, TX; brother Kenneth C. Bryant of Dallas, TX; sister Beverly R. Joyce & husband Kevin of Katy, TX; and numerous wonderful nieces, nephews &friends from all over the world.
A funeral service will be Sunday, December 8, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 8520 Main Street, Frisco, TX, officiated by Danny Holifield. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service. She will be interred alongside her husband, Flem, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas, TX, on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Samaritan's Purse International, in honor of Reba Sexton, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/. To convey condolences & submit an online memorial, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, 2019