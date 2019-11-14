|
WHITSON
Rhonda (Bulay) Whitson (Beber), age 66, passed away on November 9th, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. She was born to Ray and Angie Bulay in Liberty, TX on October 10, 1953. She grew up in Dayton, TX, was a Rainbow girl and achieved Worthy Advisor and received the Grand Cross of Color Award; was a member of the First United Methodist Church at Dayton, and graduated top 10 from Dayton High School. Rhonda graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston with high honors in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Information Management and became a Registered Health Information Administrator. She worked in several hospitals, then worked for a medical specialty Society, American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) for over 32 ½ years before retiring. Her major responsibilities at ACEP included working with emergency physicians to develop clinical practice guidelines.
Rhonda has been an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Farmers Branch, TX for more than 30 years. She taught children's Sunday School for about 25 years and was the Communion Steward for about 30 years. Rhonda was also an original member of the Monday night Christcare group at the church.
Rhonda enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Greater North Texas Orchid Society where she served as Secretary and Vice President, each position for 2 years. She also enjoyed embroidery and listening to the Vocal Majority.
Rhonda has a son and daughter from her first marriage, Brian Whitson and Jenny (Whitson) Reinhardt. She later remarried and was married to Michael Beber at her death.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, and brother-in-law, Allen Wadle. She is survived by her husband, Michael and his children and grandchildren, her son and daughter, son-in-law, TJ Reinhardt, two beautiful granddaughters, Adelyn and Lydia Reinhardt, her sister, Alicia Wadle, niece Jana (Wadle) Sanderson, her husband Robert and two girls, Ashley and Abigail, and numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church in Farmers Branch at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 with visitation preceding the ceremony from 10:15 am to 10:45 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, which funds research for sarcoma cancer, Christ United Methodist Church of Farmers Branch, or .
Published in Star Local Media from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2019