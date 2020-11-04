WADE
Richard Bradford Wade of McKinney, Texas passed away November 1, 2020 at the age of 97. He was born on March 6, 1923 to Joseph Van Wade and Georgia (Bradford) Wade in Frisco, Texas. Richard was a graduate of Frisco High School and attended Texas A & M. He married Patricia Morehead Bishop on December 13, 2001 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Richard had an entrepreneur spirit and worked his whole life as his own boss in real estate and agriculture. He was a Master Mason member of Lebanon Lodge 837 AF & AM and a Scottish Rite of Freemasonry of the Grand Lodge of Texas; whose masonic membership spanned 75 years of service. Richard was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Pat Wade of Frisco, Texas; son, Brad Wade and wife, Rita of Mount Dora, Florida; daughter, Brenda Moore and husband, Dennis of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Matt Wade, Mark Wade, and Mary Welborn; great-grandchildren, Suzanna Wade, Emily Wade, Aaron, Wade, Kayley Welborn, and Katie Welborn; several nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and twelve siblings.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Rowlett Creek Cemetery, Rowlett Cemetery Road, Plano, Texas 75025.
A “come and go” visitation will be held on Wednesday afternoon, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. Only a limited number of guests will be allowed to enter the funeral home facility at any one time to maintain social distancing. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com