OLSSON
Richard C. Olsson, age 59, of Flower Mound, Texas passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 following a long battle with renal disease. Richard was born Oct. 16, 1960 to Robert Olsson and the late Rioh Olsson in Long Beach, California.
He grew up in southern California, and moved to North Texas in 2001, where he worked for DFW Airport as a structural building inspector until retiring in 2019, notably working on International Terminal D, Skylink, and the DART and TEXRail stations.
He is survived by his wife Kim, the love of his life, to whom he was married for nearly 33 years. They were blessed with amazing children, Derik Olsson and Tessa Reissig, later adding daughter-in-law Kate Olsson and son-in-law Denton Reissig respectively. Additional survivors include brother Andy Olsson, of Westminster, Colorado, sister Robin Marks, of Argyle, Texas, multiple nieces and nephews, and other extended family members.
Richard was a science fiction buff, taking a particular interest in Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Star Trek, Warcraft, and the Marvel Universe. He loved to bring his imagination to life through art, LEGO construction, and strategy games. He could often be found at softball fields supporting his daughter's games. Finally, he was an avid reader and lifelong learner.
Richard was a devout Christian who loved the Lord and led his family well. His family knows that this is not “good bye”, just “see you later”.
A private memorial service will be held at the Flower Mound Family Funeral Home, located at 3550 Firewheel Drive, in Flower Mound, Texas on Friday, May 15. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Yosemite Conservancy or charity of your choice.
Published in Star Local Media from May 20 to May 26, 2020.