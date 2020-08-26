EVANS



On Friday, July 24, 2020, Richard Dean Evans, loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle, passed away at home with family.



Richard was born January 22, 1970 in Abbington, Pennsylvania to Richard and Frances “Mickie” Evans. Richard graduated Mesquite High School in 1987 and married Lora Beth Green, on October 22, 1993. He graduated from the University of Texas, College of Pharmacy in 1996. Richard worked as a pharmacist for Tom Thumb for 22 years. Richard was a member of Calvary First Baptist Church in Mesquite.



He was preceded in death by his father Richard Davis Evans and father-in-law Johnny Green. He is survived by his mother, Frances Evans, his loving wife of 27 years, Lora Evans, his son Richard Austin Evans, his brother Steven Evans and wife Shelly, his mother-in-law Cathy Green, sister-in-law Emily Ames and husband Mike, two nephews Michael Ames and Dalton Evans and niece Kaitlyn Ames.



