RICHARD E. SEE
05/31/40 - 07/14/20
Richard (Dick) See, 80, of Flower Mound, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Dick was born in Garber, Oklahoma on May 31, 1940 to Earl and Loyce See. He married Margie Russell in Flower Mound, TX in 1987. Dick served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged as a Specialist 5th Class. He was a Master Mason and a member of Lewisville Masonic Lodge, #201. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Robyn, his brother Robert and his sisters Deanie, Betty and Arlene. Dick will be laid to rest at the DFW National Cemetery.

Dick is survived by his wife, Margie See, sons Matthew See, Kevin Miller and his wife Elena Bernal, daughter Shannon Garza and her husband Ricardo Garza, Jr., grandsons Nathan Miller, Ben Miller, Cullen Garza and Casen Garza.; as well as many relatives and friends.

Family private visitation will be held from 10:00AM to 11:00AM, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 and public visitation will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM at Mulkey - Mason Funeral Home, 740 S. Edmonds, Lewisville, TX 75067, (972) 436-4581. Interment with military honors and Masonic Rites will follow at the DFW National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Dick can be made to the DFW Pug Rescue League in lieu of flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star Local Media from Jul. 23 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home - Lewisville, TX
740 S. Edmonds Lane
Lewisville, TX 75067
(972) 436-4581
