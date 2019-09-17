|
|
MERRITT
Richard Leroy Merritt, 83, passed into the arms of the Lord Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home in Allen, Texas. He was born on January 27, 1936 to Elmer and Hazel (Porter) Merritt in Enid, Oklahoma.
Richard graduated from Enid High School in 1954. While in high school, he married Cynthia Dean (Kincannon) Merritt on March 4, 1954. They settled in Enid. They decided the best opportunity for a college education would be to join the Navy and take advantage of the Korean GI bill. Richard enlisted in October 1954. He proudly served his country in the Navy from 1954 to 1958. They spent four years on a destroyer with a home port in San Diego, California. During his annual cruises in the Pacific, Cynthia would stay in San Diego or return to Enid. On Father's day 1958 their daughter, Cindy, was born. Richard was discharged in August and started classes at Oklahoma University in September 1958. They were blessed with the birth of Brian in 1959 and Lori in 1961. His college education was financed by the GI bill and a part time job at Mr. Robert's Furniture in Norman. Richard received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in June 1962. He spent the next 13 years at Texas Instruments in Dallas, Texas. In 1963, the family grew to a total of four children with the birth of Keith. Richard worked on the Mariner Mars space program at the JPL facility in Pasadena, California. The family enjoyed the mountains, the beach, Disneyland and the California “laid back” attitude. Later, he worked as a design engineer on the TI supercomputer, airborne computers and military systems. By 1975, the family had been moved from Dallas to Austin, Austin to Houston and back to Austin in 1974.
In February 1974, Richard and Cynthia accepted Christ. The family became active in the Allendale Baptist Church and focused on the family. Needless to say, the children were upset by all the moves and the problems of adjusting to new friends and school systems. In 1975, Richard left TI and joined the F&M Systems Company in Dallas. The family became active in Central Baptist Church in Plano, Texas. He was the VP of engineering for three months and then promoted to President. The company moved into the Energy Management Systems business. The company did well but the parent company, Fischeback and Moore Inc., decided to get out of the Energy Management business. They offered to sell F&M Systems to the management. Richard and the management bought it. They formed a company, Texas Controls, Inc. The company prospered. It doubled in the first year and again in the second year. By 1982, with interest rates soaring and two suitors bidding to buy the company, Texas Controls, Inc. was sold to AMF. Richard and Cynthia were asked to move to the Paragon Electric Company in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. They were active in the Berean Baptist Church in Mantiowoc, Wisconsin. He served in the Two Rivers Rotary Club, the Manitowoc-Two Rivers Chamber of Commerce and the Northeast Wisconsin Industrial Association. Richard also served on the board of directors of the Two Rivers Branch of the Bank of Wisconsin. In his spare time he enjoyed playing golf, fishing and woodworking. Richard was the VP of Sales & Marketing. In 1986, AMF was subjected to a hostile takeover. The management at Paragon Electric was offered the opportunity to purchase the company. After the purchase, Paragon Electric Inc. was formed as an independent company. Richard was promoted to president and the company flourished. By 1989, the company was debt free and several suitors were actively pursuing acquisition. Paragon was sold to an English company, Siebe. Richard and Cynthia decided it was time to return to Texas and their family. Richard and Cynthia moved to Flower Mound, Texas in 1989. They became active in the Fox Avenue Baptist Church in Lewisville. He joined with a good friend, Dick Kiger, to pursue the Control System business in municipal water and waste water. This turned out to be an expensive hobby, so they decided to retire and concentrate on family. They moved to Lucas, Texas and became active in the First Baptist Church of Fairview. They traveled extensively, sightseeing and visiting family and friends. They cruised the Caribbean, toured Europe and thoroughly enjoyed retirement. They moved to Lucas, Texas to get closer to the family, bought a house on two acres where they built a barn to house a woodworking shop, a Model A Ford and other toys for the grandchildren. From their salvation in Austin in February 1975, the Lord blessed Richard and Cynthia. They were guided to many different situations in several cities where they grew spiritually and served with Christian friends. Richard was survived by his wife of 65 years, Cynthia Merritt; four children, Cindy and Randy Bagley of Conroe, Texas, Brian Merritt of Wylie, Texas, Lori Merritt of Dallas, Texas, and Keith and Carole Carver Merritt of Parker, Texas; seven grandchildren, Angela and Rob Villa of Conroe, Texas, Rachel and Luke Masters of Huntsville, Texas, Amber and John Hambrick of Wylie, Texas, Jonathan and Jessica Merritt of Wylie, Texas, Andrew Merritt of Dallas, Texas, Elisa and Adam Peabody of Lake Dallas, Texas, Courtney Keel of Allen, Texas; ten great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Tony, Megan and Jack Villa of Conroe, Texas, Linda and Eva May Masters of Huntsville, Texas, Caleb Hambrick and Bailey Merritt of Wylie, Texas, Annie Mae and Austin Keel of Allen, Texas; and many other nieces, nephews and relatives.
A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. Internment followed at Ridgeview Memorial Park. The family received friends during a visitation on Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Cottonwood Creek Church, 1015 Sam Rayburn Tollway, Allen, Texas 75013 or the Randy Chovan Ministry via the Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1227, Alachua, Florida 32616. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23, 2019