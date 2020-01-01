|
CANTU
Robert Cantu of Princeton, Texas passed from this life December 27, 2019 in Dallas, Texas surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Karnes City, Texas November 14, 1951 to parents Jose Maria Cantu and Semona Martinez.
Robert grew up one of six children. He gained his GED and joined the United States Army. His family was filled with pride that their Robert earned a Purple Heart while serving his nation. On Valentine's Day 1975 Robert married his true love San Juanita Villarreal in McKinney, Texas. The two went on to raise two beautiful daughters Ermalinda and Christina. He cherished those girls. Robert attended Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church of McKinney through adulthood. He was a talented drummer and singer belonging to The Pancho Band and Los Falcones de Tejas. Robert worked for Smith Systems of Plano before becoming disabled, but he still felt the need to be active and give back, so he began working for Durham School Bus Services and Latimor. We just know that all the students, teachers, parents, and others he served will miss him dearly! Robert was a proud Princeton resident who enjoyed fishing, dominos, croquet, volleyball, baseball, and softball through the years. Nights and weekends you were sure to find him, face aglow, watching and cheering on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their football and cheer endeavors. He knew family love is what life is all about.
Left to mourn a loss that came far too early is his wife of the home San Juanita Cantu; children, Ermalinda Cantu and Christina Gonzales; grandchildren, Claudia, Cassandra, Christopher, Yvette, Nicholas, Matthew, Ani, Anessa, and Junior; great-grandchildren, Janie, Annalese, and Antonio; siblings, Olga, Rene, Isreal, and Norma Jean; and siblings-in-law, Maria, Roy, Margie, Minerva, Armando, Jose, Irene, Norma, Rosie, Oscar, and Aurora.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Jose Maria and Semona Cantu and his sister Annette Cantu.
Published in Star Local Media from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, 2020