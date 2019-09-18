|
NOWICKI
Robert (Bob) Paul Nowicki of Allen, Texas passed away on September 14, 2019 at the age of 68. He was born on June 16, 1951 to Edward James and Mary Teresa (Wisniewski) Nowicki in Buffalo New York. Bob married Kathleen Michelle Zysek on October 5, 1974 in Buffalo, New York. He was a sales professional for most of his life but held the position of Security Lead at Allen High School until his retirement in 2018.
Bob is survived by his son, Nicholas Nowicki and wife, Sarah; grandson, Noah Robert Nowicki all of Allen, Texas; brothers, Dennis Nowicki and wife, Brenda of Pharr, Texas and Gary Nowicki of Charlotte, North Carolina; and numerous other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Nowicki; and his parents, Edward and Mary Nowicki.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. The family will receive friends during a remembrance gathering on Friday evening, September 20, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Star Local Media from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24, 2019