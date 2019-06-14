WESTON



Robert (Bob) Terry Weston was born April 21, 1930, and at age 89, died June 8, 2019.



He devoted 50 years to a distinguished journalism career that began in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, and continued as sportswriter for the Louisville Times; Kentucky state bureau manager for United Press International; political columnist and assistant metro editor of the Cincinnati Enquirer; and as correspondent for Reuters news service beyond his retirement.



Born in Lexington, Massachusetts, Mr. Weston attended the University of Louisville before he enlisted in the Navy, and after service, transferred to the University of Missouri, where he graduated from the School of Journalism and met his future wife, JoAnne Crawford, also an MU journalism graduate.



Preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Robert Weston and Ruth Boddy Weston, Mr. Weston's survivors include his wife, JoAnne; daughter Ellen Hope Weston; son Bradley Crawford Weston; and the Weston grandchildren, Birgess, Brinly, and Blake. He also leaves his brother, the Rev. Richard Weston.



Memorial services will be held at Faithbridge Presbyterian Church, 10930 College Parkway, Frisco, Texas, 75035 (972-377-9560), on June 20th at 1 p.m.



Memorial donations may be made to the Barnes Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or the Animal Humane Society. Published in Star Local Media from June 14 to June 20, 2019