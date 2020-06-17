TRIBBLE



Ron Tribble, age 77 passed away on June 14, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. Ronald was born to Sneed Jackson Tribble and Hyla Maureen Tribble on May 8, 1943 in Dallas, Texas.



Ron was a proud graduate of Mesquite High School in 1961. He attended North Texas State University. He then served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1963-1967. Ron was a member of the Dallas Football Officials Association for 25 years. He enjoyed giving back to his community by volunteering as a leader, official, and a coach to numerous Mesquite kids in football, basketball, and baseball.



He is preceded in death by his parents Sneed and Hyla Tribble, brother Leland Tribble, sister Lewanna Cathey, and brother in law Joe Cathey.



He is survived by his wife Patsy Tribble, son Chris Tribble and wife Jessica Tribble of Fort Worth, daughter Tiffany Vance and husband James Vance of Cypress, Texas, grandchildren Carson Tribble, Braeden Tribble, and Halee Vance. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests an optional donation to the American Diabetes Association.



The visitation is at New Hope Funeral Home in Sunnyvale, Texas Friday June 19, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The service is Saturday June 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM.



