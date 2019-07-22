CAMPBELL



Ronald Curtis Campbell was lost in a motorcycle accident in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was 73.



Ronnie is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Patsey, daughters Rachel Dilley and Rene Hoff, sons-in-law Nick Dilley and Mike Hoff, grandsons Matthew Hoff and Randy Sigler, sisters Carol Ann Fisher and Debbie Thomas, one nephew, and many nieces, grand nieces, and grand nephews. He was a loving and fiercely protective father, husband, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many.



Ronnie served our nation as a computer operator in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. In 1966, he began his career at JCPenney, where he worked until his retirement in 2006. He also worked in several capacities at both Harley-Davidson of Atlanta and North Texas. After his retirement from JCPenney, he worked in construction. In his free time, he enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles, all sorts of construction projects, riding his Harley with family and friends, telling stories, making people laugh, and helping others. Ronnie never hesitated to help anyone who needed it.



Visitation and Funeral Services have been held.



The Campbell family would like to extend its gratitude to Hotel Floyd, the Blue Ridge Mountain Parkway police and Maberry Funeral Home in Virginia, and Dalton and Son Funeral Home in Lewisville, Texas for their kindness and invaluable help to our family during this difficult time. Published in Star Local Media from July 22 to July 28, 2019