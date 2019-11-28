|
STONE
Roy Allen Stone, known as Coach Stone and lovingly nicknamed “Bulldog” by his students and players, of Plano, Texas passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019 at the age of 91, surrounded by his family. He was born to Roy L. and Shirley Lorraine Stone on September 14, 1928 in Denton, Texas where he was raised. He graduated from Denton High School at the age of 16. During High School he enjoyed playing football for the Denton Broncos. He also played the trumpet in the Denton High School Marching Band. He loved to compete in rodeos in Flag Racing on his paint horse he named General. He was a bareback Bronc Rider in secrecy until his Mom found $50.00 in his wallet and he had to explain where the money came from. After graduating from high school, he was a motion picture operator in Carlsbad, New Mexico. He then enlisted in the Navy where he served for six years as an electrician and was stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and then Newport, Rhode Island, where he re-commissioned ships during the Korean Conflict. He graduated from North Texas State College in 1958, now known as the University of North Texas. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Physical Education and later earned his Master's in Administration. While attending North Texas, he was a founding brother for the Kappa Sigma Fraternity Epsilon Upsilon Chapter. He began his coaching and teaching career in Borger, Texas. While there, he met and married the love of his life, Delores June Brown. They had four children: Anita Kay, Kenny, Roy Lee, and Lori. He continued his career and had coaching stints as Head Coach and Athletic Director at Bovina HS, Frisco HS, and finished his career in Plano at Bowman Junior High and Williams High School. His coaching and life philosophies in education were “God First, Family Second, Country Third, and then Football!….and Guys, Don't Be A Zero!”
Throughout his life and career, Roy had many accomplishments, recognitions, and awards including numerous District Championships. He was named Coach of the Year for two consecutive years by the Lubbock Avalanche Journal and the Amarillo Globe News during his tenure at Bovina High School. He was also a successful Head Coach A.D. at Frisco High School from 1969-1971 before moving to Plano in the summer of 1971. He retired in 1988 from Plano ISD. He had a long successful career and remained an admired and respected coach, who continued to make a lasting impact on his colleagues, students, and players long after he retired.
Roy loved his family! He cherished every moment he spent with them. He shared his love for the outdoors with his children and grandchildren and they made many beautiful memories traveling, hunting, fishing, and camping together. Trips to Lake City, Colorado were a favorite family bonding time. He loved spending holidays together and hosting the traditional Stone family Easter Egg hunt. He always said his wife was the love of his life and his children and grandchildren were the light of his life.
He attended First Baptist Church of Plano where he was a faithful member and Sunday School teacher. He also taught the 9th grade boys Sunday School class. Years later, he served as a Deacon and was designated as a Deacon Emeritus in 2010, where he continued to serve as an usher and greeter.
He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, Texas High School Coaches Association, Plano Old Settlers Association, and President of the Dallas Area Lone Star Bulldog Club.
He is survived by his wife, Delores J. Stone, Children: Kay Venable of Shallowater, TX. Roy Lee Stone and wife Cherrie Stone of China Spring, TX., Lori Mulkey of Allen, TX. Grandchildren: Bud Venable, Rusty Venable, Amy Venable-Mejia, Jordan Mulkey, Haleigh Mulkey, Micah Mulkey, Caley Stone, Aubrey Stone, and Lindsey Stone. Eight Great Grand Children and numerous Nieces and Nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Roy L. and Shirley Lorraine Stone, Sister Ruth Elaine Cochran, Infant Son Rocky Allen Stone, Son Kenny Howard Stone, and Son-In-Law Radford Venable.
