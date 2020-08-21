TRAYLOR



Roy Gene Traylor, born October 5th, 1938 from Arlington, Texas & formerly of Carrollton, passed into Heaven peacefully in his sleep after battling with failing health for the last few years. Even though he was in a hospital environment in his last days during the Covid pandemic of 2020, his children were often allowed to see him, and he knew they were there, and he was loved. He was preceded in death by his close friend and former and only spouse, Sharon Sue Traylor, of Beaumont Michigan.



Roy was a lifelong fan of flying airplanes, UT Longhorns, the Dallas Cowboys, and all things aerospace, and became a private pilot in his spare time. He also enjoyed a long career in the defense industry working for LTV & Vought corporations as an Aerospace Engineer (we called him a rocket scientist), after obtaining an engineering degree at the University of Texas (go Longhorns).



Roy and Sharon raised a family with 3 children and spent some time in Michigan where they met. They moved back to Texas in 1977.



Roy is survived by his 3 children, Doug Traylor and his wife Julie, Deanna Jones (Traylor), and Eric Traylor and his wife Christi, grandchildren Devin (20), Cameron (16), Savanna (14), and Presley Rose (2), cousins Ken MacFarlane & wife Victoria, and Gordon MacFarlane & wife Waynette. Roy was preceded in death by his parents Louis Traylor and Viola Traylor (Nix), and cousin Jerry MacFarlane.



