Roy Wilson, Jr. of McKinney, Texas passed away on August 31, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born on January 30, 1929 to Roy Jasper and Eva Lou (Honea) Wilson in McKinney, Texas. Roy proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He played semi-pro baseball and loved coaching as well. Roy worked at Vogal Bracken Printing in Dallas and then worked as a mechanic for S&L Transmission in Garland for many years. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a local McKinney Realtor. He loved to play golf and bowl. Roy was a member of the Lions Club.
He is survived by his son, Danny Wilson of Lake Dallas, Texas; son, Bobby Wilson and wife, Tammy of Rowlett, Texas; daughter, Linda Gregory and husband, Kenneth of Nevada, Texas; daughter, April Twaddle and husband, Aaron of Carrollton, Texas; grandchildren, Justin Gregory and wife, Nicole, Johnny Wilson, Raegan Twaddle, Ava Twaddle, Laura Kennemer and husband, Charles, Rodney Gregory, and Ashton Wilson; 6 great grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Eva Wilson; two sisters, and one brother.
A “come and go” visitation was held on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home. A funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. Interment followed at Wilson Chapel Cemetery in Lowry Crossing, Texas. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com
