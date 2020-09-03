1/1
ROY WILSON
01/30/29 - 08/31/20
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILSON

Roy Wilson, Jr. of McKinney, Texas passed away on August 31, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born on January 30, 1929 to Roy Jasper and Eva Lou (Honea) Wilson in McKinney, Texas. Roy proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He played semi-pro baseball and loved coaching as well. Roy worked at Vogal Bracken Printing in Dallas and then worked as a mechanic for S&L Transmission in Garland for many years. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a local McKinney Realtor. He loved to play golf and bowl. Roy was a member of the Lions Club.

He is survived by his son, Danny Wilson of Lake Dallas, Texas; son, Bobby Wilson and wife, Tammy of Rowlett, Texas; daughter, Linda Gregory and husband, Kenneth of Nevada, Texas; daughter, April Twaddle and husband, Aaron of Carrollton, Texas; grandchildren, Justin Gregory and wife, Nicole, Johnny Wilson, Raegan Twaddle, Ava Twaddle, Laura Kennemer and husband, Charles, Rodney Gregory, and Ashton Wilson; 6 great grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Eva Wilson; two sisters, and one brother.

A “come and go” visitation was held on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home. A funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. Interment followed at Wilson Chapel Cemetery in Lowry Crossing, Texas. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star Local Media from Sep. 3 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
972-562-2601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved