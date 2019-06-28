|
|
MULLER
Ruby Nell Muller of Allen, Texas passed away on June 26, 2019 at the age of 62. She was born on March 14, 1957 to James and Nola Bell (Armstrong) Free in McKinney, Texas. Ruby married Ronald Gene Muller on March 20, 1999 in Fairview, Texas. She spent most of her career at Texas Instruments and Raytheon. She loved to shop and dearly loved her grandkids.
Ruby is survived by her husband, Ronald Muller; son, Scotty Morrison and wife, Megan of Wylie, Texas; grandchildren, Braden and Logan Morrison; brothers, Kenneth and Charles George; and numerous other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Nola Bell Free; daughter, Whittany Paige Westdyke; brother, Jerry George; and sisters, Shirley and Mary.
The family will receive friends during a visitation on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from June 28 to July 4, 2019