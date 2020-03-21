|
BEAN WALTERS
Ruth left this world to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 16, 2020. Ruth was born on July 26, 1921 in Randolph Texas to parents Thomas Luther Davis and Nellie Mae Leever Davis. Ruth attended school in Randolph and married Clyde Thomas Bean on May 1, 1938. Later they moved to Dallas TX and Plano TX where Ruth worked for Rockwell International for thirty-one years. Ruth and Clyde had one daughter Brenda Bean Passwaters. Ruth loved the Lord and served as a children's worker at Love Field Baptist Church in Dallas TX, First Baptist Church in Plano TX and Meadows Baptist Church in Plano TX. In June 1984, after retiring, the Beans moved to Bonham TX where they joined Calvary Baptist Church. Ruth continued to serve the Lord as the children's director at Calvary. Clyde Bean passed away in 1993. Ruth married Luther Walters on October 14, 1995. In 2000, Ruth retired from children's ministry after serving over 50 years. Ruth loved working in the yard and grew many beautiful flowers.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, one brother Burgher Davis of Plano TX, two sisters Nina Adair of Denison TX and Jane Adcock of Bonham TX, daughter Brenda and son-in-law Lew Passwaters of Bonham TX, and one stepdaughter Joann McTier of Corpus Christi TX. Surviving are her husband Luther Walters of Allen TX; grandchildren: Brian Passwaters of Carrolton TX, Kevin Passwaters with wife Susan of League City TX, Mark Passwaters with wife Rachel of Little Elm TX and Kimberly (Passwaters) Kleinman with fiance Tim Kleinman of Midlothian TX and Scott Hogle with wife Tammye of Garland TX. Great grandchildren: Matthew, Ryan, Hannah, Edem, Harvy, Calvin, Michael and Andrew. Several nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.
On March 21, 2020, family visitation will be from 1pm to 2pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 913 South 5th Street, Bonham TX 75418. The funeral services will begin at 2pm under the direction of Ted Dickey Funeral Home of Plano TX, with Brother in Christ Adam Barker officiating. The burial will follow at Willow Wild Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 913 South 5th Street, Bonham TX 75418 or Manna House, 914 South 5th Street, Bonham TX 75418.
Published in Star Local Media from Mar. 21 to Mar. 27, 2020