Ruth Anne Small, age 95, of Lyons, Indiana was reunited with her loving husband, David Griffiths Small, on March 13, 2019.

Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who had an amazingly quirky sense of humor and a strong devotion to family.

She is proceeded in death by her parents,Elmer Earl Laughlin and Pearl Marguerite Cline; her brother, John David Laughlin; and her husband David Griffiths Small. She is survived by daughter, Ann Worland and her husband Steve; daughter, Sue Hawthorne; grandchildren, Stephanie Worland, Matthew Worland and his wife Brooke, Sarah Hawthorne, Mary Brunson and her husband Kory; great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Blair and Wesley; sisters-in-law, Niola Small and Shirley Small; along with multiple nieces and nephews.

Her unwavering support of her daughters and their children will be remembered for years to come.
Published in Star Local Media from May 1 to May 7, 2019
