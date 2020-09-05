HENDERSON
Ruth Evelyn (Phillips) Henderson of Wylie, Texas left this life on September 2, 2020 at 8:50 pm. Evelyn was born on August 19, 1930 in Parker, Texas. She was the youngest of five children and spent her childhood in the loving company of her grandmother, Margaret Katherine Biggs who led her to Christ. In 1948, Evelyn graduated from Wylie High School, referred to at the time as Wylie Texas Red Brick School. Evelyn worked at the First State Bank in Wylie for all of her adult life, retiring from that organization in 1995. Evelyn was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Wylie and will always be remembered as a dedicated prayer warrior. She served as a greeter at the church for several years and was a member of the Silver Chords Choir and Happy Circle. She was an active member in the Order of the Eastern Star for several years where she made many life-long friends. She volunteered at the Christian Care Center, was an active advocate of the Wylie Senior Citizens Center and volunteered daily at the Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home in Wylie during her mother's long-term stay.
Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Teressa Johnson and husband, Don of Garland, Phyllis Davis and husband, Lawrence of Sherman, and Annette Wright of Garland; granddaughter, Stephanie Clark and husband, Kyle of Sachse; grandsons, Andy Johnson of Dallas and Walter Davis of Sherman, and, in Evelyn's own words, “the greatest great granddaughters”, Grayce and Kinley Clark; and additional numerous loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle Stinson Calloway; father, Orville Phillips; brothers, Nathan Strain and Stinson Phillips; sisters, Inez West and Edith McDowell and precious son-in-law, Darrell Wright.
One thing agreed on by everyone who knew Evelyn was that she had a perfect, childlike faith in God and an unconditional love for her family.