|
|
WALKER
Ruth Nell (Cook) Walker, 91, of Brenham, Texas was swept into her Savior's arms November 28, 2019 with her loving family and caregiver by her side at home. Ruth was born on January 28, 1928 in Rosenberg, Texas. She was a very loving, kind, fun and generous mother, homemaker, wife and friend. Ruth attended TWU and graduated from Texas Tech University in 1949 with a degree in Home Economics. She began teaching high school home economics in Wortham, Texas, where she met her future husband, John. They taught school together and later married in 1952. After marriage, Ruth was a home appliance demonstrator for Dallas Power and Light.
She loved to ride horses as a young girl and won the champion story-teller award in high school. She was a gracious southern hostess and among her many talents, she had a natural ability for interior design and antique collecting—making the family home a showcase of warmth and charm. She was considered to be an expert in flow blue china and country French antiques. Ruth was an avid reader and was involved in several book clubs throughout her life. She was a past president of the Owl Club in McKinney, TX. Ruth and John moved to Brenham in January, 2000 to be closer to her family's roots, who were among Brenham's pioneers. She and John were supporting members of First Christian Church in Brenham.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Marshall Marion Cook and Nellie Lee (Gipson) Cook of Orchard, Texas and her brother: Tom Howard Cook of Houston, Texas. She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years: John R. Walker of Brenham, sons: Clay Walker and wife Lisa of Rockwall, Texas and Shay Walker of Houston, Texas, along with one grandson: Jamie Walker of Rockwall, sisters-in-law: Betty Shepherd of Irving, TX and Marlene Walker of Waco, TX along with cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life memorial for Ruth will be held at Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham on Saturday, December 14th at 2:00, with a reception following. All who loved her are invited to attend and share their memories of this Proverbs: 31 virtuous woman.
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, 2019