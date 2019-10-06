|
Davis
Sadie Lynn (Hall) Davis of McKinney, Texas passed away on September 30, 2019 at the age of 93 in Carrollton, Texas. She was born on February 8, 1926 to Dulus Hall and Mary (Cox) Hall in Collin County, Texas. Lynn was a 1942 graduate of McKinney High School. She married William Davis on June 7, 1945 in Fort Worth, Texas. Lynn retired from Kawneer as the office manager. She was a member of the Melissa United Methodist Church.
Lynn is survived by her daughter-in-law's, Carolyn Davis of Lewisville, Texas and Christina Davis of Melissa, Texas; former daughter-in-law, Patti Crawford of Irving, Texas; grandchildren, William “Bill” Davis, Alanna Berry and husband, Mark, Spyke Davis, April Monico, Brandi Monico and Michael Bledsoe and wife, Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Eric Davis, Weston Davis, Peyton Berry, Alexander Bledsoe, Allyson Bledsoe, Andrew Bledsoe, Maryah Monico, Reese Armendarez, Whitney Stokes, Milo Espinoza, Mateo Espinoza and Perri Monico-Brown; two great-great-grandchildren; like a son, Bart Burke and wife, Julie; and a number of nieces and nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dulus and Mary (Cox) Hall; husband, William Davis; sons, William Alan Davis and Dennis Neal Davis; brother, Kenneth Adrian Hall; and grandson, Devin Davis.
A funeral service was held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. Interment followed at Crown Hill Memorial Park, 9718 Webb Chapel Road, Dallas, Texas 75220. The family received friends during a visitation on Friday evening, October 4, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Oct. 6 to Oct. 12, 2019