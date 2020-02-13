Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Providence Baptist Church
SAMMY L. GRIMES


1956 - 2020
SAMMY L. GRIMES Obituary
GRIMES

Sammy Lee Grimes passed away with his beloved wife Leanne by his side on February 5, 2020, at age 63. He was born October 11, 1956, in McKinney, Texas, to Woodrow Wilson Grimes and Clara Inez Boydston. He met and married Leanne Smith in 2005 and they retired in 2014 to lake life at Cedar Creek Lake.

Sammy's career started at age nine driving a combine with his family and retired a Master Electrician at the Dallas Convention Center as HVAC /Plumbing Manager. He was a faithful member of his church, a Mason, a member of the HAM Radio Club, and an accomplished cook. Sam made everyone's life better by knowing him.

A memorial service will be held In Tool, February 16, at 2pm at the Providence Baptist Church. Visitation for friends and family will follow.

Memorial Donations can be made to American Kidney Fund. To leave an online condolence visit www.moorheadepps.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2020
