DOWELL
Sandra Nadine O'Pry Dowell, resident of Rockport, Texas, passed away January 7, 2019 after a battle with Leukemia.
Sandra was born July 18, 1946 in Houston, Texas to Julius and Nina (Doby) O'Pry. She was a resident of Allen and Princeton TX 1989 to 2005.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, sister Sharon Zurn USN Retired, brother Thomas O'Pry USN Retired, and sister Brenda Stuckey.
Sandra served 4 years in the US Navy. As a civilian, she worked in Naval Security in Spain and Morocco and in Probation Departments in Austin, Tx. and Montgomery County Tx and a Jailor in Plano, Tx.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Mark H. Dowell RMC USN Retired of Rockport, Tx.; son and daughter-in-law Richard and Michelle Dowell Of Bastrop, Tx.; daughter Andalon Beers of Corpus Christi, Tx.; daughter and son-in-law Julia and Craig Wilburn of McKinney, Tx.; grandchildren Ashley, Aspen, Gabriel Dowell, Elijah and Jude Wilburn, Kimberly Dowell of Albuquerque, New Mexico; great granddaughter Eden Dowell; sister Frances Sevrie as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2019