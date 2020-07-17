CLAY
Sarah Thomas Clay
May 27, 1927 -
July 14, 2020
Sarah was born in Owingsville, KY to the late Watson S. Thomas and Elma Denton Thomas. Her family moved to Charleston, WV where she graduated from Stonewall Jackson H.S. and later moved to Barboursville, WV where she met and married Verlin Max Clay on May 14, 1949.
Sarah worked for several years at Barboursville H.S. as an administrative assistant and after the family moved to Houston, TX. In 1968, she worked for Spring Woods H.S. as an administrative assistant. The family relocated to Plano, TX in 1971 and she worked for an insurance company and later for the University of Texas Dallas from which she retired.
Sarah and Max were lifelong members of the United Methodist Church and at the time of her death was a member of FUMC of Plano. Sarah volunteered in her retirement years at the church and also for the Visiting Nurses Association - Hospice.
Sarah and Max were married for 69 years and she is survived by four sons: Chuck Clay (Marci), Rod Clay, Bobby Clay (Cindy), and Paul Clay (Kim); six grandchildren: Kevin Clay, Jodi Wages (Brance), Emily Willis (Brent), Ethan Clay, Zachery Clay, and Trevor Clay along with six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Samaritan's Purse (samaritanspurse.org
) or a charity of your choice
.