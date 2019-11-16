|
|
BAKER, JR.
Scott Wayne Baker, Jr, age 27, of Lewisville, TX, passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2019.
He was a gentle, caring, and kind soul; who always brought a smile and livened up a room with his witty remarks. Scott was an avid reader, enjoyed video games, was a coin collector, and a serious prepper (or as we jokingly referred to it as prepping for the zombie apocalypse).
Scott was born on June 2, 1992 in Lewisville, TX to Scott W. Baker and A. Lori (Reites) Baker. He was a 2011 graduate of Lewisville High School, and a proud member of the Fighting Farmers' JROTC program, serving as a Freshman Class Commander during his senior year. Scott studied at the University of North Texas and North Central Texas College with a goal of being an English major. He was an eloquent writer, and used that talent as a side hustle to “assist” many friends and fellow classmates with their term papers. Scott was also interested in geology and astronomy.
He was preceded in death by his father, grandfathers John Alvin Baker, Jr. and Richard Thompson Reites, grandmother Clara L. (Richardson) Strouth, and aunts Jenine E. (Reites) Loonan, Lindee (Davis) Geros, and Beverly A. Baker.
Scott is survived by his mother, Lori and partner Jason Avrett; and sister, Carissa Anne of Lewisville, TX; grandmother, C. Iola (Martin) Baker of Flower Mound; uncle, John Baker III of Allen, TX; aunt Tina (Baker) Bollinger and husband Dan of Flower Mound, TX; uncle Brad Baker and husband Kevin Faulkner of Austin, TX; aunt Lisa (Baker) Freeman and husband Steve of Edmonds, WA; grandfather, Tony Strouth of Crandall, TX; grandmother, Vickie Reites of Crandall; uncle Richard J. Reites of Huntsville, TX; uncle Skip Loonan of Crandall, TX; uncle James Kadleck and husband Will of Oakland, CA; aunt Lisa (Reites) Eastland and husband David of Henderson, TX; uncle, Jaime Strouth and wife Marie of Crandall, TX; aunt Debbie (Sontag) Baker of Kemp, TX; first cousins: Jenna (Baker) Edwards and husband Josh of Austin, TX; John Baker IV and wife Molly of McKinney, TX; Rhonda Reites of Mesquite, TX; Jed Reites of Crandall, TX; Holly (Braswell) Anderson and husband Anson of Kaufman, TX; Scotty Braswell and wife ChiAnn of Greys Prairie, TX; Bobby Braswell and wife Jessica of Kaufman, TX; Jessica and Travis Eastland of Henderson, TX; and many, many loving extended family members, and an army of friends.
Scotty will forever be our loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and amazing friend. We will always carry him in our hearts for the rest of lives.
Family and friends had a visitation on Wednesday November 13 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM; and celebrated Scott Jr's life on Thursday November 14 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Flower Mound Family Funeral Home, 3550 Firewheel Drive, Flower Mound, TX, 75028.
Published in Star Local Media from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2019